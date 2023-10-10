Coldwell Banker has a new head of franchise operations

Coldwell Banker has appointed Jason Waugh as president of Coldwell Banker Affiliates, where he will lead the brand and be responsible for strategy, operations and sales for the Anywhere-owned company’s growing network of franchises.

Waugh comes to Coldwell Banker following an 18-year stint at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices and Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Real Estate Professionals. He will report to Liz Gehringer, president and CEO of Anywhere franchise brands and the former head of Coldwell Banker Affiliates.

“After an extensive search to ensure that we found an exemplary leader to guide Coldwell Banker in this new era, we found in Jason the leadership attributes and vision for growth that will be invaluable to our affiliate partners,” Gehringer said in a statement.

Waugh said he was ecstatic to join and grow a historic brand that has over 700 residential and commercial franchises and a footprint of over 100,000 agents across 39 countries and territories.

High-producing agents and teams are in high demand in a contracting market, and Waugh said he doesn’t take a one-size fits all approach to recruiting.

“It’s really understanding the unique individual needs and identifying what challenge you try and to address,” he said in an interview with HousingWire. “When it comes to value proposition, you really have to understand the needs and wants of that individual partner.”

He added that the industry is “evolving at lightspeed and there’s obviously a lot of different business models. Sales professionals, broker-owners — they have a lot of choices out there. We play in the high value space and so for folks that want that sort of partnership, and be the recipients of high value, I believe we are that brand.”

Prior to his time in real estate, Waugh was a partner at Synergy Sports Management and also obtained a law degree.

Kamini Lane will continue to lead Coldwell Banker’s owned-brokerage business, which counts about 55,000 agents. In April she joined from Sotheby’s International Realty, another Anywhere-owned brand.