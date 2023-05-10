Clear Capital expands its partnership with ValueLink

Real estate valuation technology company Clear Capital announced on Wednesday that it has expanded its partnership with ValueLink, a valuation management platform, to offer better support for appraisal modernization policy changes.

Through this expansion, ValueLink customers can now access Clear Capital’s proprietary Universal Data Collection (UDC) solution, which offers fast and accurate data collection and submission that meets Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae data standards for property data reports and property data collections.

“We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Clear Capital by adding the Universal Data Collection offering through our Lender and AMC platforms. These alternative valuation initiatives are a gateway to a modern appraisal process, as they reduce origination times, reduce costs and provide a better experience to our borrowers,” said Aqil Ahmed, SVP of operations at ValueLink.

The UDC launched in March 2023 and offers flexibility, scalability, and coverage at a fraction of the cost of a traditional appraisal.

According to Kenon Chen, EVP of strategy and growth at Clear Capital, the expansion of their partnership with ValueLink will make it easier for lenders to adopt new options, drive appraisal modernization across the industry, and ensure a better valuation experience for consumers.

“In support of the appraisal modernization policy changes, it’s imperative that we are able to provide lenders with an efficient and seamless experience,” said Chen. “This expansion of our partnership with the ValueLink team will make it easier for lenders to adopt new options, drive appraisal modernization across the industry and ensure a better valuation experience for consumers.

Clear Capital’s UDC property data collection solution provides lenders with interchangeability and less complexity in loan management, as well as ease of adoption by integrating with ValueLink’s appraisal management platforms.

Trained, certified, and background-checked Clear Capital data collectors utilize ClearInsight and CubiCasa to ensure the accuracy of the data collection.

ValueLink Software provides appraisal management solutions for lenders, appraisal management companies, and appraisers. The partnership with Clear Capital brings Clear Capital’s Collateral Desktop Analysis (CDA®) to ValueLink customers, allowing lenders to manage the volume of their CDA orders.

Clear Capital is a national real-estate valuation technology company. The company’s goal is to provide customers with an understanding of every U.S. property through field valuation services and analytics tools while improving their workflows with platform technologies.

Founded in 2009, ValueLink Software provides valuation management technology for lenders, appraisal management companies, and appraisers.

This content was generated using AI, and was edited and fact-checked by HousingWire’s editors.