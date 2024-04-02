CHLA appoints new vice president

The Community Home Lenders of America (CHLA), a Washington, D.C., advocacy group representing smaller mortgage lenders, appointed Paulina McGrath to the position of vice president, it announced on Tuesday.

In this role, McGrath will advocate for independent mortgage banks (IMBs) nationwide and will promote policies that support underserved and first-time homebuyers.

“It is my pleasure to welcome Paulina to our leadership team as CHLA continues to grow and diversifies its offerings to our membership,” CHLA president Taylor Stork said in a statement. “Paulina is a proven leader who has advocated tirelessly for our industry. The IMB community will benefit immensely from her wisdom, experience, and understanding of the regulatory and legislative process.”

Since 2006, McGrath has served as president of Houston-based Republic State Mortgage Co., where she oversees the business’s operational growth and financial portfolio.

Before the Community Home Lenders Association and the Community Mortgage Lenders of America (CMLA) joined forces in 2022, McGrath served as board chair for CMLA. From 2018 to 2019, she served as president of the Texas Mortgage Bankers Association.



McGrath was also recognized as a Woman of Influence by HousingWire in 2015.