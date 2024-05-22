Certainty Home Lending adds national business development leader 

Dallas-based Certainty Home Lending, an affiliate of Guaranteed Rate, named Shadi Kamran as its new national business development executive. Kamran is based in Los Angeles and will support Certainty’s strategy and sales performance.

“Our comprehensive product suite offers solutions for virtually every mortgage and home financing need,” Kamran said in a statement. “The technologically advanced mortgage platform empowers loan officers to serve both customers and business partners with ease and excellence. Additionally, the people and culture at Certainty are unique, and I am excited to once again collaborate with industry colleagues and leaders who I’ve regarded so highly over years in the business.”

Before joining Certainty, Kamran served as an area manager in the Greater Los Angeles region for Change Home Mortgage. He also held various executive positions at Bank of America for 16 years.

“We are thrilled to welcome Shadi to the Certainty family,” CEO Franco Terango said in a statement. “His dedication to building enduring partnerships across diverse business segments, extensive mortgage finance experience, and team leadership expertise will be leveraged within Certainty’s network of originators and branches.”

Certainty Home Lending operates under the umbrella of Guaranteed Rate. Headquartered in Chicago, Guaranteed Rate Companies is the second-largest retail mortgage lender in the U.S., with more than 850 branches serving all 50 states and Washington, D.C.