Celebrity agent Josh Flagg joins Compass

Beverly Hills celebrity agent Josh Flagg made the leap to Compass, the company announced on Tuesday. Since 2021, Flagg was affiliated with Douglas Elliman. He will now work from Compass’ Beverly Hills office.

“We’re excited to officially welcome Josh to Compass,” founder and CEO Robert Reffkin said in a statement. “With Josh’s experience and forward-looking approach to his business, I am excited for what he will achieve at Compass.”

​​Flagg boasts more than a decade of experience in luxury real estate and a roster of affluent clients. He is bringing roughly $400 million in listings to the brokerage, including a $28.9 million Beverly Hills home located at 9463 Sunset Blvd.; a $32 million home located at 2 Oak Knoll in Pasadena; and Judy Garland’s $11.5 million former home at 1231 Stone Canyon Road in Bel-Air.

In 2022, Flagg closed $210.1 million in sales volume, according to RealTrends. Flagg was rated No. 69 among the top-producing agents in the country, according to the sales volume rankings.

“I am excited to begin this next chapter with Compass,” Flagg said. “While I am grateful for my journey thus far, especially for my former colleagues who are like family, I am finally ready to embark on my next venture and I look forward to the great things we will accomplish together.”

Flagg’s clients include celebrities and luxury brands, such as the late actor Matthew Perry, Universal Music Group CEO Lucian Grange, the Getty family, the DeBartolo family, Van Cleef & Arpels, and Prince Abdullah of Saudi Arabia. Last summer, he brokered the sale of Rihanna’s $10.3 million Beverly Hills home to United Talent Agency agent Tracy Jacobs.

He is also the co-founder of Estate Media, a real estate-focused media company that launched in September 2023.

Compass, a New York-based publicly listed brokerage, has more than 1,400 agents in the Los Angeles market.