A conversation on mortgage capital markets wouldn’t be complete without data. Richard Koss of Recursion will set the stage with data on how capital markets participants are driving channel growth with data specific to retail, correspondent and brokered loan volume. FormFree CEO Brent Chandler will then lead a discussion with three capital markets desk leaders on how they have navigated the last six months and how they are gearing up to beat the curve in 2021 and support market share growth for their institutions. We’ll also get a glimpse into the rise of property inspection waivers and potential secondary market impact.

During this half-hour discussion, the panelists offer their takes on capital market appetite by channel, touching on the rise of the nonbank, regulatory challenges, IPOs, adaptation and technology, the upcoming adverse-market fee, MSR value and even the forbearance timelines.

“Changes in culture, society, how we all work and live – it all ends up in capital markets,” said Koss. “This is where the rubber hits the road between the lender, the investor and the policy maker.”

Watch the full session below. To go back to the full HousingWire Annual 2020 on demand summit, go here.

Panelist:

Brent Chandler, CEO, FormFree

Leora Ruzin, SVP Wholesale Operations, Equity Prime Mortgage

Richard Koss, Chief Research Officer, Recursion

Gary Malis, CFO, PRMG

