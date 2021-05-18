True Stories: Hybrid, eNote and RON Implementation
True Stories: Hybrid, eNote and RON Implementation

Join expert panelists that will discuss the status of federal legislation, trends in digital adoption and how best to prepare your organization for the next generation of lending processes.

Logan Mohtashami talks jobs report, mortgage forbearance
Logan Mohtashami talks jobs report, mortgage forbearance

Lead Analyst Logan Mohtashami discusses his recent article on the latest jobs report and the most likely impact on the housing market and mortgage forbearance.

UWM has a plan to win a war of mortgage attrition
UWM has a plan to win a war of mortgage attrition

UWM's margins will fall all the way down to 75 to 110 bps. Mat Ishbia says it's the perfect environment to prove that his mortgage firm is truly elite.

Lunch & Learn about underserved markets and affordable housing
Lunch & Learn about underserved markets and affordable housing

Experts in this discussion will focus on how the mortgage industry is working to right previous wrongs and champion a housing market that serves all.

Politics & Money

California’s consumer protection watchdog is “mini CFPB”

Head of DFPI was an enforcement attorney at the bureau for three years

HW-capitol-sacramento

As the COVID-19 crisis wanes, so will emergency protections adopted in spring 2020 with the intention of keeping U.S. residents in their houses and apartments during the pandemic. California intends to exercise its new muscles on behalf of residents easing back into the normal flow of housing financial responsibilities, making the most of new authorities it has with the enactment on Jan. 1 of the California Consumer Financial Protection Law (CCFPL).  

The law expands the staff of the rechristened Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (previously known as the Department of Business Oversight) by about 90 more staffers and the budget by 15%, to fuel the department’s expanded vision. The wider scope of the department’s authority coincided with the wilting of the federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau under the Trump administration.

Now, under the Biden administration, the CFPB is reinvigorated. This means that housing financial services companies and adjacent industries, such as the credit report sector, face strengthened regulators at both the state and federal levels.

California will make the most it, said DFPI Commissioner Manual Alvarez.

“Coming out of the recovery, our focus in California is to ensure that vulnerable populations are as protected as they can be and that we can do what we can to educate the public about rights and resources, especially in respect to housing and mortgage assistance. That’s priority one,” Alvarez said. “We have to be sure Californians come out of the economic recovery as best as possible.”

This content is exclusively for HW+ members.

Start an HW+ Membership now for less than $1 per day.

Your HW+ Membership includes:

  • Unlimited access to HW+ articles and analysis
  • Exclusive access to the HW+ Slack community and virtual events
  • HousingWire Magazine delivered to your home or office

    • BECOME A MEMBER TODAY

    Already a member? log in

    Most Popular Articles

    mortgage rates
    What if mortgage rates don’t rise this year?

    With the economic expansion well underway, one big question remains: When will mortgage rates move toward 4% and higher? HW+ Premium Content

    May 17, 2021 By

    Latest Articles

    Built a cottage on the site. Construction site. Wooden frame of the home from a bar. The house wooden foundation. Building of houses under the key. Production of wooden houses.
    Housing groups organize against NIMBYs

    To address the housing shortage, federal legislators reintroduced the “Yes In My Back Yard” Act, a way to beat back the NIMBYs that stymie development.

    May 18, 2021 By
    3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

    Log In

    Log in with LinkedIn OR

    Forgot Password?

    Don't have an account? Please