California Association of Realtors CEO resigns

California Association of Realtors CEO John Sebree has departed the trade organization. In an announcement on Saturday, CAR said that Sebree was resigning to “pursue other opportunities.

“On behalf of CAR’s leadership team and the Board of Directors, I’d like to thank John for his contributions and service as CEO and State Secretary for our organization. We wish him well in his future endeavors,” Melanie Barker, the president of CAR, said in a statement.

Sebree joined CAR as CEO two years ago after leaving Missouri Realtors.

According to the release CAR’s leadership team has appointed Debra Ferrier as interim CEO.

“We look forward to working with interim CEO Debra Ferrier, who is well-known throughout the industry, and who has a keen understanding of the priorities of the Association. We are confident in her abilities to guide the Association in the months ahead as we search for our next CEO,” added Barker.

Ferrier has been part of CAR for 37 years, first serving as vice president and assistant general counsel for CAR, before serving as general counsel of CAR’s business subsidiaries. Since 2010, she has served as the CEO of CAR’s for-profit subsidiary Real Estate Business Services.

“It is both humbling and exciting to be asked to step in and lead an organization I’ve been a part of for so many years,” Ferrier said in a statement. “I look forward to working with our leadership team, the Board, and the staff at CAR in the months ahead during what is a very challenging time in our industry. I am confident that, together, we will navigate through the current environment and be even better positioned for the opportunities that lie ahead for our members, the industry and our organization.”

CAR said that a search committee will be formed to find a replacement.