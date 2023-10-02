From reactive to proactive: reshaping QC for today’s mortgage landscape
Brendon Burchard becomes PLACE’s new chief growth advisor

Burchard will chart the course for personal development across the organization

PLACE, the real estate technology platform, appointed Brendon Burchard, a leading personal growth coach to the role of chief growth advisor. In this newly created position, Burchard will oversee personal growth efforts for real estate agents, partners and employees.

PLACE partners and team members will have access to Burchard’s exclusive coaching through his app, GrowthDay.

“I couldn’t be more excited to partner with the PLACE organization,” Burchard said in a statement. “This is an outstanding group of real estate professionals who have repeatedly shown their commitment to personal growth and success. I look forward to helping this team achieve their personal and business goals through this GrowthDay and this partnership.”

Burchard is a three-time New York Times bestselling author who has coached Fortune 500 CEOs, athletes as well as famous entrepreneurs. He has more than 10 million followers across his brands.

This latest announcement by PLACE aligns with the company’s motto to “drive growth by unlocking individual potential,” the statement said.

PLACE’s co-founders Chris Suarez and Ben Kinney feel strongly that “growth is a foundational value at PLACE” and believe that Brendon will help them “unlock even more individual potential.”

Founded in 2020, PLACE is a leading real estate technology platform working with teams across a variety of brokerages and geographies. In late 2021, it closed its Series A round led by Goldman Sachs for $100 million, resulting in a $1 billion valuation.

