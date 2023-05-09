BPD launches recruiting software powered by CoreLogic

Big Purple Dot (BPD), a technology solutions provider for the real estate industry, announced this week that it has launched BPD Recruit, a recruiting software designed to transform talent acquisition strategies and deliver exceptional results. The software is powered by CoreLogic, a renowned leader in data and analytics solutions.

With BPD Recruit, Big Purple Dot offers a unique solution that continuously syncs with a customer relationship management (CRM) system, which ensures a unified and streamlined workflow. The software provides real-time access to candidate information, eliminates manual data entry, and empowers recruiters to make informed hiring decisions swiftly.

“BPD Recruit sets us apart from our competitors and empowers our clients to take their recruitment strategies to new heights and build high-performing teams. We are proud to offer a software solution that provides a unique advantage in the market,” said Roxana Davidoff, founder and CEO of Big Purple Dot.

The software is designed to offer a seamless user experience throughout the entire recruitment journey and provides comprehensive analytics and reporting capabilities for data-driven decision-making and continuous improvement in the recruitment process.

It offers powerful tools and features tailored to the unique needs of mortgage recruiters and hiring managers, including:

Intelligent search and powerful CRM are combined with continuous sync for real-time data

ChatGPT integration to help recruiters handle recruiting objections and navigate recruiting conversations

Offers pre-built campaigns with branded templates

Allows users to analyze, predict, and forecast the recruiting pipeline for swift decision-making

CRM automation with video MMS, SMS, email, voicemail drops, targeted social and digital ads, and automated gifting solution

To mark the launch of BPD Recruit, Big Purple Dot is offering exclusive introductory access for enterprise solutions with personalized onboarding support, allowing large organizations to leverage the power of cutting-edge technology to gain a strategic advantage in talent acquisition.

Big Purple Dot, based in Irvine, California, is a real estate technology solutions provider that offers an ecosystem of marketing and recruiting technologies and products geared toward enabling mortgage originators to generate and manage customer relationships and grow business.

This content was generated using AI, and was edited and fact-checked by HousingWire’s editors.