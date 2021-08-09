Boise home prices rising faster than any other US city

Boise, Idaho.

No city in America saw larger home price gains in the first half of 2021 than — yes, you guessed it — Boise, Idaho.

According to a study from HouseCanary — which looked at the top 25 metros in the country with the highest median price increase over the last six months — Boise’s home prices increased 13% from December 2020 ($410,000) to June 2021 ($463,383), the highest in the country.

Provo-Orem, Utah, saw the second-highest home price gain since December 2020 at 12.22% ($406,509 to $456,187), followed by Ocala, Florida at 12.1% ($189,639 to $212,592).