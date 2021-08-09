Could the Housing Inventory Shortage be Causing Compliance Concerns?
Join DataVerify and industry experts for a conversation about how the current housing inventory shortage could cause compliance concerns now and in the future.

Atlantic Bay CEO talks remote work life and culture
Today’s HousingWire Daily episode features a crossover episode of HousingWire’s Housing News podcast. In this episode, HousingWire Editor in Chief Sarah Wheeler interviews Brian Holland, the CEO of Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group.

Zillow earns profit, no thanks to iBuying
New quarter, same story. Zillow makes money through agents advertising on its website. It loses money via buying homes for cash and then reselling them.

How servicers can tackle the latest real estate tax challenges
HousingWire recently spoke with LERETA CEO John Walsh about why these tax lien problems exist, what role technology plays, and why tax services need business continuity plans.

Boise home prices rising faster than any other US city

Prices in Idaho city were $160,00 in 2011. Now? $463k

Boise, Idaho.

No city in America saw larger home price gains in the first half of 2021 than — yes, you guessed it — Boise, Idaho.

According to a study from HouseCanary — which looked at the top 25 metros in the country with the highest median price increase over the last six months — Boise’s home prices increased 13% from December 2020 ($410,000) to June 2021 ($463,383), the highest in the country.

Provo-Orem, Utah, saw the second-highest home price gain since December 2020 at 12.22% ($406,509 to $456,187), followed by Ocala, Florida at 12.1% ($189,639 to $212,592).

    3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

