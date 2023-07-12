BlackFin Group names Christopher Call to lead professional services team

BlackFin Group announced on Wednesday the appointment of Christopher Call as the principal consultant on the BlackFin Group Professional Services team. In this new role, Call will assume leadership of the expanding team.

The professional services team primarily focuses on providing assistance to lenders and mortgage technology vendors in implementing new systems, conducting quality assurance testing, facilitating requirements gathering training, managing change, configuring systems, handling system administration, integrating technologies, and undertaking custom development work.

As lenders strive to maximize the return on investment of today’s technology and gear up for major projects in the latter half of 2023, the presence of a team that can scale according to their needs and ensure efficient service delivery is crucial, according to the company.

“I am eager to serve our clients by delivering on their critical business needs,” Call said.

Throughout his career, Call has held similar positions at Mortgage Cadence, Source Point Mortgage Solutions, and Argent Mortgage. He also holds certification in QA testing.

“We are especially excited to have Christopher join the team and run our new Professional Services division as he is truly a seasoned mortgage banking executive and consultant who understands the careful balance between output and results while leveraging long-standing models and frameworks for efficient delivery of professional services support. I’m excited to now know that our clients will be in great hands with a seasoned professional who is committed to their success,” Keith Kemph, CEO of BlackFin, said.

Founded in 2019, BlackFin Group is a management consulting firm specializing in strategic guidance, operational expertise, and innovative solutions for the banking and mortgage industries.

This content was generated using AI and was edited by HousingWire’s editors.