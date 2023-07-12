What does the fix-and-flip market look like right now?
What does the fix-and-flip market look like right now?
‘Stop Predatory Investing Act’ introduced by Democrats in the U.S. Senate
‘Stop Predatory Investing Act’ introduced by Democrats in the U.S. Senate
Webinar: Digital Lending in the Real World
Webinar: Digital Lending in the Real World
Can tiny homes help solve the inventory crisis?
Can tiny homes help solve the inventory crisis?
People Movers

BlackFin Group names Christopher Call to lead professional services team

Call previously held similar positions at Mortgage Cadence, Source Point Mortgage Solutions, and Argent Mortgage

BlackFin Group announced on Wednesday the appointment of Christopher Call as the principal consultant on the BlackFin Group Professional Services team. In this new role, Call will assume leadership of the expanding team.

The professional services team primarily focuses on providing assistance to lenders and mortgage technology vendors in implementing new systems, conducting quality assurance testing, facilitating requirements gathering training, managing change, configuring systems, handling system administration, integrating technologies, and undertaking custom development work.

As lenders strive to maximize the return on investment of today’s technology and gear up for major projects in the latter half of 2023, the presence of a team that can scale according to their needs and ensure efficient service delivery is crucial, according to the company.

“I am eager to serve our clients by delivering on their critical business needs,” Call said.

Throughout his career, Call has held similar positions at Mortgage Cadence, Source Point Mortgage Solutions, and Argent Mortgage. He also holds certification in QA testing.

“We are especially excited to have Christopher join the team and run our new Professional Services division as he is truly a seasoned mortgage banking executive and consultant who understands the careful balance between output and results while leveraging long-standing models and frameworks for efficient delivery of professional services support. I’m excited to now know that our clients will be in great hands with a seasoned professional who is committed to their success,” Keith Kemph, CEO of BlackFin, said.

Founded in 2019, BlackFin Group is a management consulting firm specializing in strategic guidance, operational expertise, and innovative solutions for the banking and mortgage industries.

This content was generated using AI and was edited by HousingWire’s editors.

More:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular Articles

Latest Articles

1200x700_forsale-empty neighborhood
DataDigest: There are too many real estate agents and LOs. It’s a problem HW+

You know what loan officers and real estate agents love almost as much as cashing a commission check? Complaining about other LOs and agents. And they have good reason.

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please