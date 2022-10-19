Black Knight rolls out CompassEdge hedging and trading platform

Optimal Blue, a division of Black Knight, launched its first hedging and trading platform CompassEdge, unifying its existing risk management and loan sale platform CompassPoint within a single system.

CompassEdge is designed to support every originator – regardless of range, size or type – and provide pipeline risk management tools and analytics with dynamic loan sale and mortgage servicing rights (MSR) valuation functionality, Black Knight said in announcing the launch on Wednesday.

“With a simple login, any credentialed member of an organization can access the comprehensive hedging and trading tools, data and analytics they need – from a single, user-friendly source,” said Scott Happ, president of Optimal Blue.

Making “premier analytics” accessible to any capital markets participant, ranging from the lock desk to the C-suite, without requiring in-depth system training is what stands from other platforms, Optimal Blue claimed. The platform’s “intuitive interface and mobile functionality” also make it easy for any user to access data and tools from any location, the division said.

Optimal Blue delivers the industry’s product, pricing and eligibility (PPE) engine that prices over 40% of locks in the U.S. mortgage industry and is fully integrated with the CompassPoint platform. The division, which has more than 213,000 users, supports more than $1.9 trillion in rate locks and loan trades annually, according to the company.

Black Knight reported net earnings of $40.3 million, a 90% drop from the previous quarter’s $364.6 million due to a gain on the investment in credit report services company Dun & Bradstreet Holdings.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. in May struck an agreement to buy Black Knight at $85 a share – at the time $13.1 billion, but federal officials are scrutinizing whether a merger would constitute a monopoly. Combined, the two companies would control roughly two-thirds of the software that is currently used to originate and service the country’s mortgages.