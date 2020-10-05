Biden’s first-time homebuyer tax credit in the age of COVID-19

When former Vice President Joe Biden first proposed his $15,000 first-time homebuyer tax credit in February, there were no U.S. deaths from COVID-19.

Now that the pandemic has plunged the U.S. economy into a recession and killed more than 208,000 Americans, the plan from the frontrunner in the presidential election is well-aimed to assist the only weak link in an otherwise booming housing market: First-time buyers trying to scrape together a down payment.

“When it was proposed in February, we didn’t know what would happen with COVID-19,” said Joel Naroff, president of Naroff Economic Advisors, who is not affiliated with the Biden campaign. “What’s fascinating to me is: It’s targeted at the people most hurt by recent events – the lower- and middle-income people who lost their down payments because of the economic reversals.”

Biden now leads President Donald Trump by 14 points among registered voters – 53% to 39% – in a survey taken after last week’s presidential debate and before Trump announced he had contracted COVID-19, according to a new NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll. That’s up from his 8-point lead in the prior survey before the debate.

What subservicing looks like during a pandemic

As the world continues to navigate the impacts of COVID-19, HousingWire sat down with TMS to learn more about their customer service philosophy and why proactively educating borrowers on forbearance is essential.

Presented by: TMS

Both the $7,500 first-time homebuyer tax credit in 2008 (in a bill signed by President George W. Bush) and the $8,000 credit in 2009 (signed by President Barack Obama), were aimed at stimulating sales in a depressed housing market.

“At the time the last credit was implemented, people weren’t buying,” said Naroff. “Now, they are buying houses like crazy, except for the ones most hurt by the pandemic. It’s targeted to the right group of people.”

If Biden wins the election a month from now, he couldn’t implement his plan without the support of Congress, which holds the authority to set tax policy.

Biden’s proposal, outlined as part of a $640 billion housing plan, is: