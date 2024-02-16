A customer experience playbook for the $14T servicing industry
Bekki Shae Smith to join high-producing Georgia brokerage

Smith will serve as the managing broker for Path & Post Real Estate

Path & Post Real Estate appointed Bekki Shae Smith to the role of managing broker, the Georgia-based boutique brokerage announced on Thursday. 

Before joining Path & Post, Smith was a Realtor, broker and partner at LOCAL Realty North ATL for three years. Additionally, Smith is serving as the 2024-25 Region 1 director for the Georgia Association of Realtors; in 2023 she served as the president of the Cherokee Association of Realtors.

“We are excited to bring Bekki Shae’s authentic and caring leadership to our team,” Path & Post CEO Brad Nix said in a statement. “She aligns with our team’s core values of respect, unity, and the golden rule. We are looking forward to working with Bekki Shae as part of our management team.” 

Operated by business partners Brad Nix and Becky Babcock, Path & Post operates mostly in north Atlanta. The Path & Post team posted a total of 275 transaction sides in 2022, which was good for the No. 2 spot in Georgia, according to RealTrends2023 America’s Best list. The team ranked third in the state for residential sales, posting $124,282,125 in volume.

