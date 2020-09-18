Beeline will hire 120 employees for newest office in Charlotte

Digital lender Beeline announced on Friday the company plans to officially open its second U.S. office in Charlotte, N.C. in October. With this latest addition, Beeline aims to hire 120 employees to its Charlotte location over the course of the next calendar year.

Since it’s initial launch in May, Beeline has hit the ground running thanks to industry veterans Nick Liuzza, Peter Gonzalez, Jess Kennedy, Greg Ellis and Jay Stockwell – and the $7.6 million in funding it received. The company said it aims to double in size by September 2021.

Of its new hires, the team is looking to add close to 100 “loan guides,” an alternative role to what is traditionally known as a loan officer and marketed as a “dedicated real human guide for its customers.” Beeline splits the role between approval loan guides, which work more on the front end of the loan and setting up the approval, and closing loan guides for the rest of the process.

According to the lender, AI implementation for back-office developments have given loan guides opportunities to spend more time supporting their customers and fewer people necessary for each loan. As a result of the expanded technology, Beeline is also seeking data scientists and engineers to maintain and innovate its processes.

For potential employees who have not previously worked as a loan officer, Beeline offers a precursor role known as a loan guide assistant, which the company says will give prospective employees the opportunity to grow into the loan guide role. Applicants can have little-to-no mortgage experience to qualify.

The company is also looking for underwriters as well as a new role not previously discussed in its Aug. 31 hiring update – disclosure specialists. The latest position encompasses handling the generation and sending of initial disclosures to customers within necessary time frames.

In its late August release, Beeline also mentioned plans to unveil a new branch on the West Coast toward the end of the year.

