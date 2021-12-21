Back to the Future of Mortgage

Hosted by Mortgage Cadence

This webinar will be a discussion on understanding what’s to come over the next few years in mortgage lending by analyzing past trends in the industry, evolving consumer behaviors and demographics of the industry’s production capacity. In addition, insight on how mortgage tech investments will be changing their focus and the dawn of creating “eco-systems” as a customer acquisition strategy.

Panelists

Joe Camerieri

EVP, Sales & Strategy,

Mortgage Cadence David Helin

North America Research Lead,

Accenture





