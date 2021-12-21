Back to the Future of Mortgage

Hosted by Mortgage Cadence
This webinar will be a discussion on understanding what’s to come over the next few years in mortgage lending by analyzing past trends in the industry, evolving consumer behaviors and demographics of the industry’s production capacity. In addition, insight on how mortgage tech investments will be changing their focus and the dawn of creating “eco-systems” as a customer acquisition strategy.
Panelists
Joe Camerieri
EVP, Sales & Strategy,
Mortgage Cadence
David Helin
North America Research Lead,
Accenture