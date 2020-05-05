Mortgage

Attracting top operations/fulfillment talent

While there is much discussion around recruiting loan officers and other producers, hiring and retaining excellent operations and fulfillment professionals can have a direct impact on a lender’s bottom line.

This session dissects what’s most important to recruit these roles and how choosing well here will set up your business for long-term success. 

Panelists:

  • Donavon Corliss, vice president, talent acquisition, Mr. Cooper
  • Rachel Mallory, recruiter, Qualia
  • Vanessa Lyall, director of people, Qualia

Watch the full session below. To go back to the full engage.talent 2020 on demand summit, go here.

The rest of this content is for HW+ members. Join today with an HW+ Membership! Already a member? log in

HousingWire is gearing up for its third annual engage.marketing summit around The Agile Marketer theme. With the news, the team is also excited to announce the switch to a completely online experience. For more information on the summit, go here.

Most Popular Articles

Wells Fargo joins Chase in halting HELOCs

JPMorgan Chase is no longer the only big bank that stopped offering new home equity lines of credit. Wells Fargo announced Thursday evening that it is no longer accepting applications for new HELOCs.

May 01, 2020 By

Latest Articles

housing industry
Have purchase applications already bottomed out?

“I admit I was shocked to see that last week we had a 12% growth in purchase applications, compared to the previous week,” HousingWire Columnist Logan Mohtashami writes in his latest piece.

May 05, 2020 By
3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please