Attracting top operations/fulfillment talent

While there is much discussion around recruiting loan officers and other producers, hiring and retaining excellent operations and fulfillment professionals can have a direct impact on a lender’s bottom line.

This session dissects what’s most important to recruit these roles and how choosing well here will set up your business for long-term success.

Panelists:

Donavon Corliss, vice president, talent acquisition, Mr. Cooper

Rachel Mallory, recruiter, Qualia

Vanessa Lyall, director of people, Qualia

Watch the full session below. To go back to the full engage.talent 2020 on demand summit, go here.

