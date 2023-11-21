Attom appoints new chairman of the board

Attom Data Solutions has appointed Ned Stringham to the role of chairman of the board. His addition expands the board to six members.

The property data provider also promoted Ana Flor and Kara Taylor to the positions of chief people officer and chief marketing officer, respectively. Before the promotions, Flor was the executive vice president of people and Taylor served as executive vice president of marketing.

“We are pleased to welcome Ned Stringham to our Board and eagerly anticipate the valuable insights and contributions he will bring,” Rob Barber, CEO of Attom, said in a statement. “Ned brings the kind of forward-thinking and innovative tech-forward approach that ATTOM needs to stay at the forefront of the industry and continue delivering cutting-edge data and solutions to our clients.”

Stringham is the founder of 42 Ventures, a venture capital firm that invests in software-based businesses. He started 42 Ventures in 2006 after successfully selling SBI Group, a digital marketing and technology consulting firm that he co-founded in 1998.

Barber; Steve Ozonian, CEO of Williston Financial Group; John Cochran, partner of Lovell Minnick; Jason Barg, partner of Lovell Minnick; and Marta Notaras, managing partner at Brewer Lane Ventures, are the other sitting board members.