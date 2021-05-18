True Stories: Hybrid, eNote and RON Implementation
True Stories: Hybrid, eNote and RON Implementation

Join expert panelists that will discuss the status of federal legislation, trends in digital adoption and how best to prepare your organization for the next generation of lending processes.

Logan Mohtashami talks jobs report, mortgage forbearance
Logan Mohtashami talks jobs report, mortgage forbearance

Lead Analyst Logan Mohtashami discusses his recent article on the latest jobs report and the most likely impact on the housing market and mortgage forbearance.

UWM has a plan to win a war of mortgage attrition
UWM has a plan to win a war of mortgage attrition

UWM's margins will fall all the way down to 75 to 110 bps. Mat Ishbia says it's the perfect environment to prove that his mortgage firm is truly elite.

Lunch & Learn about underserved markets and affordable housing
Lunch & Learn about underserved markets and affordable housing

Experts in this discussion will focus on how the mortgage industry is working to right previous wrongs and champion a housing market that serves all.

Real Estate

April housing starts drop 13.4% from March

Supply chain constraints continue to handcuff builders

Skyrocketing prices for lumber, appliances and other building materials continue to handcuff new housing starts all over the country.

Single-family housing starts in April dropped 13.4% from March to a rate of 1.09 million, according to the most recent study from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Housing completions were at a rate of 1.045 million in April, just 0.1% above the March rate of 1.04 million — proof that builders are delaying housing starts due to the marked increase in costs for lumber and other materials, said Mike Fratantoni, Mortgage Bankers Association‘s chief economist.

“Supply chain constraints are holding back a housing market that should otherwise be picking up speed, given the strong demand for buying fueled by an improving job market and low mortgage rates,” Fratantoni said. “Even with these challenges, there are roughly 640,000 new homes under construction right now, a helpful addition to low supply levels.”

Privately‐owned housing completions in April were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.45 million.

A recent study from the National Association of Home Builders found that regulations imposed by all levels of government on new homes account for $93,870, or 23.8%, of the current average sales price ($397,300). Of that $93,870, $41,330 is attributable to regulation during development, and $52,540 is due to regulation during construction on new housing starts.

That announcement followed a separate NAHB report showing that lumber prices have tripled over the past 12 months, and alone are causing the price of the average new single-family home to increase by $35,872.

“Some builders are reporting changed practices in response to the challenges, including limiting the sales of custom homes and capping volume so as to not burn through their existing inventory of materials,” said Matthew Speakman, Zillow economist. “And in an environment where starting construction on a home might be the most difficult step in the process, the share of homes authorized but not yet started surged to the highest level recorded since data collection began in 1999 — a sign that builders are waiting for some sales certainty before committing to put hammer to nail.”

In authorizations, units in buildings with five units or more were authorized at a rate of 559,000 in April. Privately owned housing units authorized by building permits in April were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.76 million — 60.9% above the April 2020 rate of 1.09 million.

Single-family authorizations in April were at a rate of 1.15 million, a rise of 3.8% above the March figure of 1.2 million.

Leave a comment

Most Popular Articles

B2C Home-For-Sale_01
Generation X is looking to move to these metros

Millennials aren’t the only generation in the market for their dream home. Right now, Generation X makes up over a quarter of potential homebuyers.

May 14, 2021 By

Latest Articles

Seattle at sunset
Seattle’s already-hot real estate market is exploding

Home prices in Seattle continue to climb, as more people eye the Pacific Northwest as a homebuying destination post-pandemic.

May 18, 2021 By

Sponsored Content

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please