Demo Day

April Demo Day: Navigator by Ardley

Navigator

Borrowers can view and compare the loan details of available loan options, combining all loan offers into one seamless experience.

•Personalized landing page and offers

•Easy to digest layout and information

•Language can be configured to match your tone and compliance standards

•Custom application paths based on the selected offer

Product Fast Facts

#1

For borrowers:

•Upfront eligibility screens only display qualifying offers

#2

For lenders:

•Highly responsive to the market and eligibility conditions

#3

 For lenders:

•Eligibility, pricing, and fee updates are real-time

Get More Info

More:

