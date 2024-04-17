April Demo Day: Market Intelligence by CoreLogic

Market Intelligence

Market Intelligence is a robust data visualization tool that combines the power of CoreLogic’s data assets with clear and actionable insights that give you a better understanding of the mortgage industry, allowing you to adapt to industry trends, improve LO recruitment and foster deeper relationships within the industry.

Product Fast Facts

#1 Increase pipeline activity by 25% #2 Cut the time to identify top performers by 70% #3 Dive deep into market data with robust filters and savable searches