April Demo Day: JaroInspect by Ascent Software Group

JaroInspect

JaroInspect is the mobile inspection tool in the Jaro suite of appraisal tools. JaroInspect is revolutionizing the industry as the first platform to enable direct field transmission of the 1004D. It is now introducing LIDAR floor plan technology to expedite the submission process.

Product Fast Facts

#1 JaroInspect enables direct field transmission of the 1004d, streamlining the submission process and facilitating automatic retrieval of vital report data from previous files. #2 The JaroInspect app quickly completes property inspections and utilizes a range of workflow tools to expedite user processes and enhance efficiency. #3 Leveraging industry-leading technology and AI, JaroInspect ensures accuracy and speed in capturing and delivering property inspections on site, setting a new standard for the market.