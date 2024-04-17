April Demo Day: Boost by Lone Wolf Real Estate Technologies

Boost

Boost by Lone Wolf is the simple way to market your real estate business online. Whether you’re looking to build brand awareness, draw in more engagement for listings, or take your client experience to the next level through digital advertising, Boost is here to help agents and brokers alike.

Product Fast Facts

#1 Boost simplifies online advertising for real estate professionals with high-performing campaigns across various ad channels, comprehensive performance tracking, and advertising automation to simplify their workflow. #2 Agents can use Boost to showcase the effectiveness of their advertising with automated seller reports. By inputting the client’s info, Boost delivers easy to understand performance reports and targets the client with an ad for their property. #3 Boost utilizes MLS data for streamlined ad creation. Craft image ads or opt for Boost to generate a listing video. Edit videos seamlessly and upload custom content.