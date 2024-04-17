April Demo Day: Boost by Lone Wolf Real Estate Technologies

How the GSEs view collateral risk — and how lenders should be adjusting
As a ‘higher-for-longer’ rate scenario unfolds, how is the mortgage industry adapting?
AI accelerates lending. For real
CB Affiliates Jason Waugh on how today’s leadership challenges work as opportunities
Boost by Lone Wolf is the simple way to market your real estate business online. Whether you’re looking to build brand awareness, draw in more engagement for listings, or take your client experience to the next level through digital advertising, Boost is here to help agents and brokers alike.

Boost simplifies online advertising for real estate professionals with  high-performing campaigns across various ad channels, comprehensive  performance tracking, and advertising automation to simplify their  workflow.

Agents can use Boost to showcase the effectiveness of their advertising with  automated seller reports. By inputting the client’s info, Boost delivers easy to  understand performance reports and targets the client with an ad for their  property.

 Boost utilizes MLS data for streamlined ad creation. Craft image ads or opt for  Boost to generate a listing video. Edit videos seamlessly and upload custom  content.

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

