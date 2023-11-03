Anywhere teams up with RealScout to facilitate the real estate journey

Anywhere Real Estate partnered with agent-client collaboration platform RealScout to allow the company’s affiliated real estate agents and franchise owners “to engage, nurture, and convert clients at each stage of the real estate journey,” according to an announcement on Friday.



The RealScout platform will be available across all of Anywhere’s brands, such as Century 21, Coldwell Banker and Sotheby’s International Realty.

“Our collaboration with RealScout will help Anywhere continue delivering comprehensive and valuable solutions to affiliated agents and consumers,” Tony Kueh, chief product officer at Anywhere, said in a statement.



He continued: “The RealScout platform works seamlessly with existing tools and data sources our affiliated agents use today, and the platform is proven to help agents reach and expand their sphere of influence and get more people into the homes they want with less effort.”

According to a RealScout analysis, the median residential volume closed by RealScout users was 54% higher than for other agents.

How does it work ?

First, real estate agents invite their leads or contacts to the platform, either manually or automatically. Once they are in, consumers can receive listing alerts and market activity alerts, or can tap into resources such as home valuation reports.

“We’re thrilled to integrate the RealScout platform with the Anywhere ecosystem. It’s all about enabling choice, flexibility, and customized solutions for home buying and selling,” Andrew Flachner, president and co-founder of RealScout,said in a statement.

In October, RealScout launched RealScout Pro+ with new seller lead nurture features. The two main features are a home valuation tool powered by Zillow’s Zestimate and market activity alerts.