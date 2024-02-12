Anywhere Real Estate undergoes a C-suite shake-up

Anywhere Real Estate’s executive team will soon have new faces. The firm announced Monday that it had named Rudy Wolfs as its chief technology officer, and that Melissa McSherry is stepping down from her role as the real estate behemoth’s chief operating officer.

Wolfs appointment is effective Feb. 22, 2024, while McSherry’s final day as COO will be Feb. 26, although she will stay on as a strategic adviser until April 1, 2024.

“I am proud of our ability to continue to attract innovative leaders who are drawn to the massive opportunity Anywhere has to positively impact the home buying and selling experience for everyone,” Ryan Schneider, the company’s CEO, said in a statement. “I am also grateful for the tremendous contributions Melissa made during her time at Anywhere, and I appreciate her commitment to helping Rudy transition into his new role. I wish her great success as she moves to her next chapter.”

Wolfs has previously held senior roles at financial services firms, and he has started and led multiple startup companies. In his new role at CTO, Wolfs will oversee Anywhere’s product and technology strategy.

“Anywhere is leveraging its unmatched scale, deep data access, and unique advantages to make the transaction experience easier for real estate entrepreneurs and small business owners, which given my background is an especially exciting opportunity,” Wolfs said in a statement. “The Anywhere product and technology team has made great progress, and I look forward to partnering with them, in collaboration with Anywhere business and brokerage leaders, to accelerate our digital transformation and deliver the future of real estate.”

Prior to joining Anywhere, Wolfs was leading a digital startup company. Earlier in his career, he spent nearly a decade at Capital One, where he served in senior technology roles. He also spent more than 12 years serving in technology and marketing leadership positions at ING Direct USA.

“Rudy is an incredibly experienced technology leader who brings innovation and entrepreneurship to his work, whether he’s launching a new digital company or helping large-scale organizations drive digital transformation,” Schneider said in a statement. “He has a very successful track record of growing and attracting great technology talent, reimagining complex systems, and moving with speed to deliver strategic results. I am excited to work with Rudy as Anywhere continues to simplify the real estate transaction and drive growth.”