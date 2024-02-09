Anywhere Real Estate appoints new board member

Anywhere Real Estate named Joseph Z. Lenz to its board of directors, the company announced on Thursday. The appointment will be effective starting Feb. 13, 2024.

Lenz currently serves as managing director and co-head of research for credit solutions at TPG Angelo Gordon, a prominent global asset manager with more than $200 billion in assets. As a result, the Anywhere board will expand from 12 to 13 directors under the helm of Chairman Michael J. Williams.

“We are pleased to welcome Joe Lenz to the Anywhere Board of Directors,” Williams said in a statement. “Anywhere is committed to maintaining a high-caliber and diverse Board, and we are confident we will benefit from Joe’s notable business experience. We are thankful for the continued support of TPG Angelo Gordon, and we look forward to working with Joe upon his joining the Board as we continue to guide and support the Anywhere leadership team.”

Lenz has extensive experience helping companies navigate investments across different capital structures, as well as investor and legal affairs. Previously, Lenz served as a board member of Northern Oil and Gas, a publicly traded energy investment platform. He now serves as a board member for Secure Energy, a privately held energy broker.



Lenz received his bachelor’s degree in philosophy, politics and economics from the University of Pennsylvania in 2010.

As part of Lenz’s appointment, Anywhere Real Estate entered into a cooperation agreement with TPG Angelo Gordon and funds managed by that firm.