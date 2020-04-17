An Open Discussion: What Lenders Need Recruiters to Understand

Originators often struggle to get what they need from recruiters — both internal and external — and end up with candidates that aren’t the right fit.

This frank discussion to help both parties communicate more effectively so originators can fill difficult roles. Brian Covey, vice president of regional production at loanDepot, and Steven Barker, regional director at Movement Mortgage, will share how they manage these relationships, especially with recruiters who may not be familiar with the mortgage process.

Panelists:

John Palmiotto, Chief Retail Production Officer, Guaranteed Rate

Steve Barker, Market Leader, Movement Mortgage

Brian Covey, VP, Regional Production, loanDepot

Watch the full session below. To go back to the full engage.talent 2020 on demand summit, go here.

