Mortgage

An Open Discussion: What Lenders Need Recruiters to Understand

Originators often struggle to get what they need from recruiters — both internal and external — and end up with candidates that aren’t the right fit.

This frank discussion to help both parties communicate more effectively so originators can fill difficult roles. Brian Covey, vice president of regional production at loanDepot, and Steven Barker, regional director at Movement Mortgage, will share how they manage these relationships, especially with recruiters who may not be familiar with the mortgage process.

Panelists:

  • John Palmiotto, Chief Retail Production Officer, Guaranteed Rate
  • Steve Barker, Market Leader, Movement Mortgage
  • Brian Covey, VP, Regional Production, loanDepot

Watch the full session below. To go back to the full engage.talent 2020 on demand summit, go here.

HousingWire also just announced its third annual engage.marketing summit around The Agile Marketer theme. With the news, the team is also excited to announce the switch to a completely online experience. For more information on the summit, go here.

