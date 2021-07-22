Industry Update: the Future of eClosing and RON
Join industry experts for an in-depth discussion on the future of eClosing and how hybrid and RON closings benefit lenders and borrowers.

DOJ v. NAR and the ethics of real estate commissions
Today’s HousingWire Daily features the first-ever episode of Houses in Motion. We discuss the Department of Justice’s recent move to withdraw from a settlement agreement with the NAR.

Hopes for generational investment in housing fade in DC
Despite a Democratic majority, the likelihood of a massive investment in housing via a $3.5 trillion social infrastructure package appears slim these days. HW+ Premium Content

How Biden’s Neighborhood Homes proposal impacts real estate investors
Dubbed the Neighborhood Homes Tax Credit, the proposal is part of the larger American Jobs Plan legislation — also known as Biden’s infrastructure plan. Here's a look into how it impacts real estate investors.

Real Estate

An inside look at local housing markets across the country

Local markets spotlights 5 different areas across the country, showcasing what is uniquely happening in those housing markets. Local real estate agents, loan officers and appraisers share what characteristics are currently defining their housing markets.

Dallas, Texas

Blue wood siding on cottage style house near Dallas, Texas cloud

Recently Judith Abbott shepherded around a couple moving to the Dallas area from Oregon – the potential homebuyers wanted to be in a part of the Dallas-Ft. Worth area that went Democratic in elections and offered supermarkets replete with organic food. Their price point: $250,000. “I remember wondering, ‘What are you possibly thinking?’ said Abbott, an agent at Coldwell Banker Realty. “The people were not very realistic.” True, the median home price in Dallas is not much above $250,000. But for urban neighborhoods like the Bishop Arts District that these homebuyers were touring prices have climbed to $400,000 and $500,000. The low-inventory market, Abbott said, has forced her to steer buyers to newly built homes, even if those homes are architectural duds, or in less appealing areas. “I’m a historic house person,” said Abbott, who is 72-years-old and has been involved in real estate since junior high, when she bound her mother’s mimeographed MLS sheets into a loose-leaf notebook. “But desperate times call for desperate measures.”

