American Financial Resources announces two executive hires

Multichannel lender American Financial Resources (AFR) appointed Michael Brenning as its head of production and Brian Collins to the role of executive vice president of capital markets, the company announced Tuesday.

Brenning will be responsible for driving loan volume growth and enhancing sales productivity. Most recently, he served as the president of Fairway Central at Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp. In May 2020, Brenning also founded and led Amerisave Wholesale Mortgage Solutions, a technology- and service-driven wholesale lending platform.

“I am excited to join the talented team at American Financial Resources and contribute to the company’s ongoing growth and success,” Brenning said in a statement. “I look forward to collaborating with my colleagues to drive innovation, maximize productivity, and deliver exceptional service to our clients.”

Collins joins AFR after serving for more than 11 years at California-based lender Pennymac. Since 2014, he worked as its senior vice president. At AFR, he will be responsible for delivering best-in-class services for AFR Wholesale and eLEND.

“I am thrilled to welcome Brian Collins to American Financial Resources,” chief financial officer Tim Yanoti said in a statement. “Brian brings a wealth of experience and expertise that will undoubtedly drive our execution and pricing strategies to new heights. I am personally looking forward to working closely with Brian and witnessing the wonderful impact he will have on AFR’s growth and success.”

In February, AFR was acquired by a group of investors led by Colorado-based fund manager Proprietary Capital.