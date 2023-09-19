Alterra Home Loans names Fernando Ospina as president

Alterra Home Loans, a Nevada headquartered retail lender and a Panorama Mortgage Group company, has promoted Fernando Ospina to president.

Ospina, who has worked for the firm since 2018, formerly served as Alterra’s SVP of national production for the last year. He originated more than $46 million in loans in 2022, the company said.

Ospina will oversee the firm’s strategic direction, operational activities, and growth initiatives while ensuring Alterra provides accessible and tailored mortgage solutions to the Hispanic and underserved communities, the company said in a release.

“The industry is volatile today and requires a more unique leader who can navigate and adapt in the most difficult markets while also embracing innovation – such as Fernando’s efforts to help accelerate our operational center in Mexico, which has given us a competitive edge,” Jason Madiedo, co-founder and CEO of Panorama Mortgage Group, said in a statement.

Prior to Alterra Home Loans — where Ospina spent five years starting out as a branch manager in 2018 — he was a sales manager at Paramount Residential Mortgage Group and loan originator at MLB Residential Lending.

Panorama Mortgage Group — doing business as Alterra Home Loans — has 155 sponsored mortgage loan originators and 28 active branches across the country, according to the Nationwide Multistate Licensing System (NMLS).

The company originated $1.23 billion across 3,900 loans in 2022, data from mortgage data platform Modex showed.

Alterra, a minority-owned lender, is committed to helping consumers of all cultures attain financial security and create a better life for themselves and their children by achieving the American dream, the company said.