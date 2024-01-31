AutomatIQ Borrower from CoreLogic provides verification data and decision analysis all in one platform
A repositioning of players in the MSR market is underway
How Leading-Edge Housing Players Use Data
Tracey Velt on takeaways from the commission lawsuit debate
Real EstateTitle

ALTA Registry data integrates with the Qualia platform

Title and settlement agent information will be integrated into the tech platform through a special licensing agreement

Data from the American Land Title Association’s (ALTA) Title & Settlement Agent Registry (ALTA Registry) will be integrated with the platform of closing software provider Qualia, according to an announcement on Wednesday.

The data will be provided to Qualia under a licensing agreement with the ALTA Registry, which is a national database of title and settlement agents.

The ALTA Registry was launched in 2017 and includes the contact information, branch locations and ALTA identification numbers of participants. It also notes each location’s “readiness” for remote online notarization. The registry is free and ALTA membership is not required to be part of it.

“We’re pleased to collaborate with Qualia with the most accurate title and settlement services company data available in the industry,” Diane Tomb, the CEO of ALTA, said in a statement. “It’s crucial that the title insurance industry urge progress and innovation in the digital closing space. With 10,000 locations listed in the ALTA Registry and 2,800 of them showing a state of ‘RON readiness,’ now is the time for all title insurance companies and real estate attorneys to register.”

According to ALTA, numerous branch locations and similar agent names can make it challenging to ensure title orders are sent to the correct location and person. The trade group says that being able to look up agents by their unique ALTA ID number will enable more accurate routing of requests while creating an additional layer of security.

More:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular Articles

Latest Articles

Federal Reserve
Federal Reserve holds interest rates steady for a fourth straight meeting 

The Federal Reserve’s Federal Open Markets Committee (FOMC) held its short-term policy interest rate steady at a range of 5.25% to 5.5% at its first meeting of the year on Wednesday.

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please