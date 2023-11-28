AlphV/BlackCat gang allegedly behind Fidelity ransomware attack

Infamous ransomware gang AlphV/BlackCat appears to be behind last Tuesday’s cybersecurity attack at Big Four title firm Fidelity National Financial.

In an online post on Wednesday, the ransomware gang claimed credit for the attack and wrote that Fidelity was “ruined” for hiring incident responders, allegedly from Google’s Mandiant unit.

Fidelity notified the public of the cybersecurity breach last Tuesday in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In the filing, Fidelity said that it had blocked access to certain systems, which resulted in disruptions to title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, as well as mortgage transactions and technology for the real estate and mortgage industries.

Due to the attack, Fidelity said that an unauthorized third party accessed certain FNF systems and acquired certain credentials.

Fidelity is the second large housing industry firm to become victim of a cybersecurity attack in recent weeks.

In late October, nonbank mortgage lender and servicer Mr. Cooper suffered a cyberattack that forced the company to shut down certain technology systems, including access to its online payment portal.

A preliminary investigation revealed that certain customer data was exposed, but the firm said addition analysis was required to validate and quantify the scope and type of data compromised.

The company restored its automated phone systems and website about two weeks after the incident.