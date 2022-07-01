HW Media
HW Media connects and informs decision makers across the housing economy. Professionals rely on HW Media for breaking news, reporting, and industry data and rankings. Moving the Housing Market Forward.
Brands
Subscribe
Events
Popular Links
How reverse mortgages could improve financial stability for older homeowners
How reverse mortgages could improve financial stability for older homeowners
HousingWire Magazine: July 2022
HousingWire Magazine: July 2022
Webinar: Mortgage Pipeline Hedging Strategies in a Volatile Market
Webinar: Mortgage Pipeline Hedging Strategies in a Volatile Market
Sarah Wheeler shares a look behind the scenes of the HousingWire newsroom 🎙
Sarah Wheeler shares a look behind the scenes of the HousingWire newsroom 🎙
CFPB / RegulatoryPolitics & Money

After 50 bps fee backlash, FHFA will review capital rule

The July 1 implementation date for the new fee is unchanged

The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) will review the enterprise regulatory capital framework in the “near term,” officials said — after getting an earful from industry players since unveiling a new securities fee.

For now, however, the new 50 basis point fee charged on securities backed by one enterprise and later secured by the other, is here to stay. Despite the “extensive” engagement it said it had with stakeholders, the regulator said Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac will charge the fee “as scheduled.” The implementation date for the new fee was July 1.

Agency officials also reiterated its support for the uniform mortgage-backed securities market.

“FHFA remains committed to the continued strength and resilience of the [uniform mortgage-backed securities] market, given the significant improvement in liquidity and stability that UMBS has afforded the To-Be-Announced (TBA) market,” according to a Thursday night statement from the agency.

Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac representatives declined to comment. A spokesperson for Fannie Mae did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The fee announcement prompted immediate backlash from various people in the mortgage finance industry. Some in the industry speculated the fee was meant to subsidize core mission borrowers, but the FHFA quickly dismissed that theory: The FHFA said the move implemented the 2020 enterprise regulatory capital framework, which assigned a 20% risk weight to such securities.

Industry stakeholders who opposed the fee said they appreciated the FHFA’s willingness to listen to feedback.

Still, that feedback has not slowed the timeline for implementing the fee. Sources close to mortgage backed securities investors have said both GSEs began charging the fee almost immediately — ahead of the July 1 implementation date.

Some stakeholders said the fee was antithetical to the idea of a uniform mortgage backed security, and would erode the system, which the GSEs implemented in 2019. Others called the imposition of the new fee a “money grab.”

Researchers at the Urban Institute, a progressive think tank, said the new fee would threaten the single security system for which FHFA officials have professed support. The single-security approach had paved the way for long-term reform, Urban researchers wrote, by leveling the playing field between Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac securities.

With the new fee, “investors may begin to pay more for Fannie Mae’s security, again forcing Freddie Mac to pay lenders a premium to make up for the weaker investor demand for their security,” the researchers wrote.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular Articles

Latest Articles

HW+ lawsuit
Ex-employees sue FGMC for discrimination, retaliation HW+

Three former employees sued FGMC and financial backer PIMCO for gender discrimination and retaliation. They described bullying and “hostile micro-aggressions” by senior staffers. 

Sponsored Content

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please