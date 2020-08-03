A new kind of event for the fall: HousingWire Annual

Last year at this time we were all blissfully unaware of what 2020 held in store. At HousingWire, we were busy covering the impact of the trade war with China on interest rates and the resulting jump in refi activity. Today, amid a global pandemic that still has no end in sight, we are reporting on history-making interest rates that have ignited a true origination boom — for both purchase and refi.

Everything about this year has been unexpected. With changes around every turn — at home, work, school and community — disruption is speeding through the business landscape, upending traditional strategies and agendas for those in housing. That’s why we’ve launched an entirely new kind of event for this fall — HousingWire Annual — around the theme of The Great Acceleration.

Slated for Oct. 8, we’ve designed HousingWire Annual to address the rapidly evolving opportunities for our industry, bringing together the most important stakeholders in government and business for a one-day virtual summit that will shape the housing conversation for this year and beyond.

We’ll cover housing policy, the economic forecast, business strategy during social upheaval, the future of regulation, paths to homeownership for underserved communities, solving the housing inventory shortage, the shape of the recovery and more.

We’re lining up speakers from D.C. to Detroit, both coasts and the heartland to join luminaries like Doug Duncan, chief economist at Fannie Mae, Donnell Williams, vice president of the National Association of Real Estate Brokers, and Robert Dietz, chief economist for the National Association of Home Builders. Our goal is to provide a transformative experience filled with critical information and strategy for executives using this time to grow their businesses like never before.

Look for more details on HousingWire Annual over the next few weeks and in the meantime, get on our VIP list here. We look forward to “seeing” you there!