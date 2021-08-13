Could the Housing Inventory Shortage be Causing Compliance Concerns?
Could the Housing Inventory Shortage be Causing Compliance Concerns?

Join DataVerify and industry experts for a conversation about how the current housing inventory shortage could cause compliance concerns now and in the future.

What will fix the housing market inventory shortage?
What will fix the housing market inventory shortage?

The aftermath of the COVID-19 crisis, plus solid housing demographics, has created a genuine problem with housing market inventory.

Steve Murray on the investor market and iBuyers
Steve Murray on the investor market and iBuyers

Today’s HousingWire Daily features a crossover episode with RealTrending. In this episode Steve Murray discusses the underserved nature of the investor-owned, single-family market.

Accurate property condition data is more important than ever – Here’s why
Accurate property condition data is more important than ever – Here’s why

The pace of this housing market requires having as much information as possible, as early in the decision-making process as possible. That includes details about property condition, which can significantly impact property value.

Real EstateBrokerage

A leaner, meaner Douglas Elliman?

An interview with Scott Durkin, the newly minted CEO of the New York City luxury brokerage, which has undergone seismic shifts in the past year

HW-Douglas-Elliman-CEO-Scott-Durkin-1
Douglas Elliman CEO Scott Durkin

In May of last year, New York City residential brokerage Douglas Elliman revealed its business was at a crossroads.

“Douglas Elliman began to experience a severe decline in closed sales volume in mid-March 2020 and this continued in April and May,” read a Securities and Exchange Commission filing by Elliman’s parent company, Vector Group (Vector Group’s largest brand is cigarette manufacturer Liggett Group). “Beginning in April 2020, we made significant operating adjustments at Douglas Elliman, including a reduction of staff by approximately 25% and a reduction of all other salaries by approximately 15%. In addition, we are consolidating some office locations and are in discussions with our landlords regarding rent reductions, deferrals and holidays.”

Fast forward to today and Elliman is pitching itself as a brokerage that can compete in a market of higher agent commission splits and lower overhead. Last week the brokerage named Scott Durkin to replace Dottie Herman, who spent 17 years as firm CEO.

Durkin previously served as president and chief operating officer of Elliman. Howard Lorber, the brokerage’s longtime executive chairman, singled Durkin out for “his truly incredible performance helming the brokerage during the extremely challenging covid-19 pandemic.”

Durkin joined Elliman after 25 years at the Corcoran Group, a New York City brokerage that is part of the Realogy conglomeration. He is now leading a brokerage that made a $14 million profit in the first quarter and generated $272 million in revenue after paying agents their commission split and other expenses. Compare this to the first three months of 2020, when Elliman lost $69 million and produced $165 million in revenue.

This content is exclusively for HW+ members.

Start an HW+ Membership now for less than $1 a day.

Your HW+ Membership includes:

  • Unlimited access to HW+ articles and analysis
  • Exclusive access to the HW+ Slack community and virtual events
  • HousingWire Magazine delivered to your home or office
    • Become a member today

    Already a member? log in

    Most Popular Articles

    Fannie Mae home web page
    On-time rent now counts in Fannie Mae underwriting

    The FHFA today said that positive rental payment history will be taken into account in Fannie Mae’s underwriting decisions — and there is no penalty for missed rental payments

    Aug 11, 2021 By

    Latest Articles

    HW+ mortgage rates desk
    What will fix the housing market inventory shortage?

    The aftermath of the COVID-19 crisis, plus solid housing demographics, has created a genuine problem with housing market inventory. HW+ Premium Content.

    Aug 13, 2021 By
    3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

    Log In

    Log in with LinkedIn OR

    Forgot Password?

    Don't have an account? Please