6 keys to unlocking success in real estate

I recently had the privilege of attending the AMPCon event hosted by the inspirational author and speaker René Rodriguez. We frequently talk about game-changing approaches, but I must say, this event was truly a game-changer in my real estate career. Rodriguez’s event left an indelible mark on my personal and professional growth.

The event wasn’t just about real estate; it was about life, relationships and self-improvement. I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to Rodriguez and the other remarkable speakers for organizing this event and sharing their invaluable insights and stories.



I’m convinced that this experience will shape the way I perceive myself, present myself and convey my message, ultimately allowing me to show up more effectively for others in my life.

I want to dive deeper into each of the key takeaways from the AMPCon event and explore how they can impact you personally and professionally.

1️. Build your life by design, not by circumstance

Rather than simply reacting to circumstances, successful real estate agents should have a clear vision and a well-thought-out plan. This requires setting specific goals, creating a business strategy and maintaining a growth mindset.

Those who design their lives tend to be more strategic in their property investments, market analysis, and their operational and networking efforts. They are the ones who don’t leave their success to chance but actively work toward achieving their goals every single day.

2️. Train like a professional — with intensity, practice, and a commitment to growth

Real estate is an ever-evolving field with changing market dynamics, regulations and technology. To excel in this industry, continuous learning is essential. Real estate professionals must invest time and effort in refining their skills and knowledge.

Training, attending workshops and seeking professional development opportunities are crucial. Embracing technology and staying updated on the latest market and industry trends can set you apart as a true professional.

3️. Our brain rewards us for staying in our comfort zone

Stagnation is the enemy of progress. Growth and success lie outside your comfort zone. In a highly competitive industry like real estate, embracing challenges, taking calculated risks and pursuing opportunities that may seem daunting can lead to substantial rewards.

Developing resilience and a growth mindset can encourage us to explore new markets, try innovative marketing strategies, and expand our services, ultimately achieving greater success.

4️. In life, some things require therapy, some need a support system and others demand a decision

Life events and experiences, both personal and professional, can sometimes become stumbling blocks on our path to inner peace and happiness. Here’s a breakdown of how this applies and how to effectively close chapters that may be holding you back:

Therapy

Past traumas, unresolved emotions or psychological challenges may be impacting your overall well-being. Seeking therapy is a proactive step toward addressing these issues. Professional therapists can help you navigate complex emotions, heal from past wounds and provide tools for better mental and emotional health.

Support system

Coping with grief, major transitions or difficult decisions requires the strength and assistance of a support system. This can include friends, family or a close-knit community. Sharing your feelings and experiences with a trusted network can provide emotional comfort, guidance and a sense of belonging.

In life, finding and nurturing this support system is key to navigating challenging situations and maintaining emotional well-being.

Decision-making

Whether it’s ending a toxic relationship, changing careers or embarking on a new life path, many of the decisions we make are pivotal for personal growth. Making informed choices often involves self-reflection, understanding your values and seeking advice from trusted sources. Decisions in life require careful consideration and may necessitate letting go of the past to embrace a brighter future.

Identifying the life events that are holding you back from peace and happiness is a crucial first step. Once identified, it’s important to take action based on the appropriate category — whether it’s seeking therapy, leaning on your support system or making the tough decision to close that chapter. By doing so, you empower yourself to resolve emotional wounds, find solace, and move forward with a renewed sense of peace and happiness.

5️. People reveal their true value through what they talk about most

What individuals prioritize in their conversations reflects their values and priorities. Focus on meaningful and relevant topics when communicating with clients, colleagues and partners. By aligning your conversations with clients’ needs and market insights, you can build trust and demonstrate your expertise, ultimately enhancing your reputation and client relationships.

6️. People often take advantage of what’s free

In personal relationships, offering our time and emotional support without discernment can lead to unbalanced dynamics, where one side takes more than they give. Learning to set healthy boundaries and allocating your resources wisely is essential for maintaining healthy, reciprocal relationships.

Information and advice are readily available, but not all of it may be valuable or suitable for our unique circumstances. By recognizing that free resources might not always align with our goals or values, we can be more discerning in our choices, seeking quality over quantity.

Value your own contributions and be mindful of how you allocate your resources, whether it’s your time, knowledge, or expertise. Balancing generosity with discernment is crucial both in our professional endeavors and in leading a fulfilling and successful life in general.

Troy Palmquist is co-founder of Doora Properties.