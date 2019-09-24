PrimeLending, a national residential lender, recently appointed Tim Elkins to the position of chief production officer.

Elkins, who has been with the company since 2008, began his tenure as its senior vice president of technology. In 2012, he went on to earn the title of EVP, chief information officer.

As PrimeLending’s new CPO, Elkins is now expected to oversee the company’s retail production, which includes more than 1,300 loan originators.

In this new role, Elkins will be responsible for supervising the company’s marketing and multicultural lending teams, as well as retaining his existing technology-related responsibilities.

Elkins leverages more than 25 years of mortgage industry experience, most recently serving AmericaHomeKey and BSM Financial as its the chief information officer.

“For more than 10 years, Tim has distinguished himself as an exceptional leader, a dynamic catalyst for innovation, and an inspirational role model for our culture and convictions,” said Steve Thompson, president of PrimeLending. “As the chief production officer, Tim will continue to be a driving force behind modernizing our retail mortgage experience and strengthening our leadership position.”

