HousingWire’s 2019 Vanguard nominations close Friday, and let’s be honest – 98% of you haven’t submitted your nomination yet.

We are currently accepting nominations, but the window will close Sept. 27, 2019.

Kudos to those of you who are always on top of things and already submitted your nomination already!

via GIPHY

But for everyone else pushing things to the last minute, here are a few tips to consider as you submit your nomination that could give you an edge up on the competition, which continues to grow more competitive each year.

One of the most common questions we get asked is: Can a previous Vanguard winner be nominated again?

The simple answer is yes, they can. But in order for them to win we will want to see something new they have done since their past win. They can't win again for doing the same thing they won for before. In the nomination make sure you highlight any new roles or accomplishments the nominee has achieved since the last time they won.

Another common question is: What are key insights that nominators can focus on to showcase their nominee?

The HW Vanguard Award recognizes C-Level leaders that are contributing to the growth of the housing economy and its various sectors, including lending, servicing, investments and real estate. They come from diverse backgrounds, and may run established companies or start-ups, but share one common trait: an unmistakable impact on the industry at-large. We want to see how their accomplishments have changed their industry. How is their leadership moving markets forward? Show us their accomplishments within their organization and how it has affected the industry as a whole.

HousingWire Vanguards represent some of the top influencers in the housing space. It is one of the highest awards housing professionals can earn.

And the winners are featured in HousingWire’s December/January magazine issue – one of the largest issues of the year.

So read up on these tips, or click here for answers to more frequently asked question, then submit your 2019 Vanguard!