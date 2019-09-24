Online residential rental marketplace Zumper recently announced the hiring of Vishal Makhijani as its chief operating officer and president.

Founded in 2012, Zumper says its mission is to make renting an apartment as easy as booking a hotel.

Before he was hired at Zumper, Makhijani was the CEO of Udacity, an online education innovation service. Makhijani was also the COO and SVP of Zynga Network Products and a member of the board of directors of Yandex and CEO of Yandex Labs.

For more than 10 years, Makhijani held key leadership roles at Yahoo! And Inktomi, including the SVP of Yahoo!’s Search and Marketplace Division, managing Yahoo!’s Web Search and Marketplace businesses.

“The choice of where to live is one of the most stressful decisions people have to make. Additionally, a rental income property is one of the most common ways families achieve financial independence but is fraught with the stress of finding the right tenant at the right price,” Makhijani said in a release.

Makhijani has more than 20 years of experience as an internet executive, and has built user experiences as well as leading organizations from early stages, to public companies, leading product development, business development, business operations and strategy.

“I am inspired by Zumper’s mission to make finding an apartment as easy as booking a hotel and I am excited to be on this journey of helping create happy communities of renters and financial independence for millions of families,” Makhijani said.