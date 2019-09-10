The Mortgage Bankers Association released its mid-year data showing who is ahead of the pack when it comes to multifamily servicing in 2019.

The data shows the rankings of commercial and multifamily mortgage servicers as of June 30, 2019.

The multifamily market continues to grow over the past few years, and Multifamily originations are set to hit yet another all-time high in 2019 and again in 2020, according to the MBA.

Last year, the MBA forecasted that multifamily lending was on track to set another record in 2018. And before that, the association reported multifamily hit an all-new high in 2017.

Here are the top multifamily and commercial servicers, so far, in 2019 in master and primary servicing, according to MBA data:

1. Wells Fargo – $681.8 billion 2. PNC Real Estate/Midland Loan Services – $655.2 billion 3. KeyBank National Association – $273.1 billion 4. Berkadia Commercial Mortgage – $268.4 billion 5. CBRE Loan Services – $208.3 billion

Among servicers with retained or purchased servicing of U.S. mortgaged, income-producing properties:

Wells Fargo, PNC/Midland and KeyBank are the largest primary and master servicers for CMBS, CDO or other ABS loans



PGIM Real Estate Finance is the largest for credit company, pension funds, REITs and investment fund loans



is the largest for credit company, pension funds, REITs and investment fund loans Wells Fargo, Walker & Dunlop and Berkadia are the largest for Fannie Mae loans



and Berkadia are the largest for loans Wells Fargo and KeyBank are the largest for Freddie Mac loans



loans ORIX Real Estate Capital , Walker & Dunlop and Berkadia are the largest for Federal Housing Administration and Ginnie Mae loans



, Walker & Dunlop and Berkadia are the largest for and loans HFF , a JLL company, NorthMarq , and CBRE are tops for life insurance company loans



, a company, , and CBRE are tops for life insurance company loans Wells Fargo is the largest for loans held in warehouse



PNC and Wells Fargo are the largest named special servicers

A primary servicer is generally responsible for collecting loan payments from borrowers, performing property inspections and other property-related activities. A master servicer is typically responsible for collecting cash and data from primary servicers and then providing that cash and data, through trustees, to investors.

Unless otherwise noted, MBA tabulations that combine different roles do not double-count loans for which a single servicer performs multiple roles. The tabulations can and do double-count across servicers’ loans for which multiple servicers each fulfill a role.