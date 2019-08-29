Programs designed to combat homelessness in 23 communities across the country are getting $75 million in funding from the Department of Housing and Urban Development, a jump from last year's $43 million in awards

HUD’s Youth Homelessness Demonstration Program offers rapid rehousing, permanent supportive housing, transitional housing and host homes to communities.

“Homelessness is no way to start out in life for young people reaching adulthood,” said HUD Secretary Ben Carson. “Today we make another critical investment in the futures of our youth, sparing them a life on the streets or in our shelters and placing them on a path to self-sufficiency.”

Over the course of the next few months, the communities receiving funding will work with their community partners to launch plans to end youth homelessness.

“The solutions to youth homelessness that are being built and tested through HUD’s YHDP program represent community collaboration at its best,” said Matthew Doherty, executive director of the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness. “We are confident that these communities, and their Youth Action Boards, will help lead us along the path to end youth homelessness in our country.”

These funds will help people under age 25 who are experiencing homelessness.

The award will be funding communities in Alaska, Arizona, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Florida, Hawaii, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Mississippi, Montana, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas and Wyoming.