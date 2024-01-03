5 listing appointment mistakes to avoid

What should you avoid saying or doing on a listing presentation? Whether you’re presenting to a good friend, a referral client or a colder lead, there are some universal mistakes you must avoid if you want to take the listing. The good news is that all of these things are easy to remember:

1. Don’t arrive late

Early is on time, on time is late and if you’re late, you’ll lose. People have varying degrees of tolerance for an appointment showing up late, so err on the side of caution and always be early. If you miscalculate and get there too early, use that time to drive the neighborhood and become even more familiar with the streets, amenities, parks, other homes for sale and so forth. It’s better than being late!

2. Don’t park in their driveway

You’re either blocking someone in or taking someone’s spot. If their teenager has to drive to soccer practice and you’re blocking them from leaving, then your appointment mojo will be messed up with an awkward interruption. Park in the street.

3. Don’t discuss politics

Politics aren’t relevant to the sale of the home, and no matter what you say, you have a 50/50 shot of being in contention. This also applies to your social media. Don’t invite conflict!

4. Don’t make the appointment all about you

Always make it all about the client: their needs, motivation, time frame and priorities. Don’t talk about how busy you are, about a deal you’re trying to save, inspection and financing drama, or how you’re going to be out of town for two weeks. They don’t care about any of that. They care about your ability to solve their real estate needs.

5. Don’t forget to ask for the business

The definition of “close” is the logical ending to a great presentation. Assuming you did a great job presenting, closing is easy, conflict-free and results in a signed listing contract.

Create a reminder card with these 5 mistakes to avoid, plus your favorite affirmation for success. Keep it in your car and review it before every listing appointment. Sometimes even the smallest things can tilt the appointment in your favor…or away from it.

Seneca said that “luck is what happens when preparedness meets opportunity.” Be prepared and luck will be on your side!

Tim and Julie Harris host a podcast for real estate professionals. Tim and Julie have been real estate coaches for more than two decades, coaching the top agents in the country through different types of markets.