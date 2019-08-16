Three apartment complexes are headed to an Opportunity Zone in downtown Phoenix, addressing the need for affordable housing. These projects are valued at $61 million.

Investment company Pacific Oak Capital and Defer Gain, an Arizona-based real estate development company specializing in Opportunity Zone investments, have announced a joint venture to develop, finance, and operate multi-family, commercial, and industrial income-producing properties in Arizona Opportunity Zones.

In this first phase, three multi-family housing complexes are being built in downtown Phoenix, the 241-unit St. Ambrose Apartments and the 84-unit Presidential Apartments, and another housing development called Imperial Apartments.

"It's exciting to see Opportunity Zone developments providing support to a critical component of our state's economy — the workforce," said Sandra Watson, President and CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority. "We thank Pacific Oak and Defer Gain for advancing these three projects in downtown Phoenix neighborhoods."

These properties will include amenities such as mail rooms including secured lockers for packages, grocery delivery and cold/ freezer storage, clubhouses, multi-purpose rooms, private conference rooms, exercise facilities, resort style swimming pools, cabanas with private BBQ's, and access to public transportation. There will also be street level retail and mixed use opportunities for the community.

"Adding quality housing is a top priority for our city. I am excited to see new housing, including much-needed workforce units, near our key job corridors in the downtown and airport area,” Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego said.

Construction on the apartments will begin in September.