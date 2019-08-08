Mortgage Tech Rundown looks at the latest news in mortgage technology, featuring new product updates, integrations and announcements.

National Mortgage Insurance Corporation announced that lenders using Tavant VELOX’s FinConnect integration platform can now access National MI’s risk-based pricing tool.

The tool, Rate GPS, connects more than 120 product and service providers in the mortgage production cycle, providing lenders with a completely digital mortgage production experience, according to the company.

“National MI is very pleased that Rate GPS is now an option for lenders on the FinConnect platform, which gives lenders a seamless, digital experience when pricing mortgage insurance,” said Mike Dirrane, chief sales officer and senior managing director with National MI. “By having access to risk-based pricing through FinConnect, lenders have even greater opportunities to save time and money in the loan origination process.”

Hubzu, an online real estate marketing platform that is a part of the Altisource family, recently launched new mobile technology features including a mobile app and SMS notifications.

The company explained in a press release that these updates will better help users engage during the search and online auction phases, by bringing them real-time notifications regarding auction outbids, auction end times, foreclosure auction alerts and more.

“Hubzu is dedicated to investing in the right technology to help bring bidders and sellers together in real time,” said Patrick McClain, senior vice president, marketplace product for Altisource. “We have created a way for users to stay up to speed on the inventory of properties marketed on Hubzu and not feel as though they are tied to the website in order to make a bid. Convenience is key, and with the new mobile app and SMS feature, our users have the flexibility to participate in online auctions marketed on Hubzu in the manner in which works best for them.”

Optimal Blue announced the release of their Competitive Analytics solution, which will now enable consumers to gauge performance through visualizations that illustrate market position and more.

According to the company, the solution will provide three types of industry benchmarking capabilities including, volume, lending and pricing benchmarking. These features will permit users to compare their loan production to the overall market and compare a variety of secondary marketing metrics that impact profitability.

“The Optimal Blue Marketplace Platform has supported the daily activity of mortgage buyers and sellers for close to two decades,” said Scott Happ, CEO of Optimal Blue. “This has generated an incredible amount of transactional data that uniquely positions Optimal Blue to achieve an entirely new scope of market transparency and competitive insight.”