Ben Lane has been named Managing Editor of HousingWire, the nation’s leading source of news and information for the mortgage, real estate and fintech markets.

In this leadership role, Lane will be responsible for HousingWire’s editorial strategy and execution. He will also play a highly visible role within the company and the housing industry in support of HousingWire’s mission of Moving Markets Forward.

“Over the last five years, Ben has developed into one of the most prominent journalists covering housing and mortgage news. His leadership, journalistic style and integrity have been instrumental to HousingWire’s strategic growth. Equally important, housing professionals trust his views and reporting,” said Clayton Collins, CEO, HousingWire.

“We’re continuously looking for ways to better serve our readers and clients,” Collins added. “I'm thrilled that Ben will be stepping into this leadership role on our team and look forward to working side-by-side with him as we continue to grow our editorial product, audience and business.”

Lane originally joined HousingWire in 2014 as a Reporter. He was promoted to Senior Financial Reporter in 2015 and Editor in 2018. Lane has been recognized by the National Association of Real Estate Editors, Folio Magazine, and the American Society of Business Press Editors for the quality of his work.

“Ben is responsible for some of the most impactful stories HousingWire has run in the past five years — from GSE reform to the triumphs and failures of industry stalwarts like Ocwen,” said Sarah Wheeler, Managing Editor of HW Content Solutions.

“His compelling reporting reflects a deep understanding of not just the mortgage industry, but also the human element that motivates so much of the actions and reactions inside it,” Wheeler continued. “Taking that insight into his new role as HousingWire’s Managing Editor is a win not just for us, but for the industry as a whole.”