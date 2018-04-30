This week, HousingWire has big news and BIG plans to talk about!

HW is extremely excited to welcome TWO new reporters to our staff, Alcynna Lloyd and Jeremiah Jensen (pics, below).

Lloyd is a recent broadcast journalism graduate from the University of North Texas. She previously worked as a freelancer and as a writer for Denton, Texas-based Austere Magazine. Jeremiah recently graduated from Southern Methodist University and joins HousingWire after previously working with Bisnow as a freelance reporter.

“The housing market is at a critical inflection point with rising rates and inventory constraints,” HousingWire CEO Clayton Collins said. “More than ever, our readers need quality news and information. Our mission at HousingWire is Moving Markets Forward. Our commitment to moving the housing economy forward is reinforced through the growth of our independent team of journalists.”

More big news at HW: Senior Financial Reporter Ben Lane has been promoted to Editor! And even bigger news: Lane will be spearheading HousingWire’s expansion into multifamily housing coverage.

“HousingWire remains dedicated to true journalism, independent of any internal and external influences, something the multifamily space needs” Editor-in-Chief Jacob Gaffney said. “Our bringing Lloyd and Jensen into the HousingWire team is exemplary of our dedication to news nowhere else, available nowhere else. We are excited at this potential and it’s only the first day.”

“We believe HousingWire should cover all aspects of housing, and that includes investments in the rental space, and beyond,” Gaffney added. “Finally, in order to perfectly execute our expansion, our Senior Financial Reporter, Ben Lane, is promoted to the position of Editor, effective immediately. In this role, he will serve as the first reader to our three reporters' news content as well as oversee the multifamily expansion efforts.”

Moving forward on HousingWire.com, you can expect thorough national, multifamily housing industry coverage in addition to the award-winning mortgage finance and housing industry coverage we provide.