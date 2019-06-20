Collateral valuation and appraisal management company Class Valuation has hired Tim Staudenmaier as its new director of Digital Strategy. Staudenmaier will focus on technology and processes that support the modernization of valuation and collateral risk assessment.

Previously, Staudenmaier served as Fannie Mae’s manager of Collateral Strategy and Innovation, where he helped design and roll out Collateral Underwriter, Fannie Mae Connect collateral reporting, and Appraisal Process Modernization.

Prior to that, he spent a decade working as a residential and commercial fee appraiser and worked six years in appraisal review and collateral underwriting.

Class Valuation said Staudenmaier will play a critical role in how new PropTech will be applied to analyze collateral risk as the company aims to modernize strategies in valuation.

“Class Valuation is focused on service first, speed, and unbiased transparency throughout the valuation process. As a result, we will continue to innovate our world-class customer service model while also focusing on PropTech to help service providers better and more consistently execute home data collection,” said CEO Mike Detwiler.

“The addition of Tim to our leadership team will help us define and implement our rapidly growing technology ecosystem while partnering with industry stakeholders,” Detwiler added. “We look forward to sharing more of our work with the industry as we finalize the creation of an unbiased, more accurate, and more efficient fingerprint of the home.”