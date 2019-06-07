Waterstone Mortgage, a national mortgage lender, recently appointed Eric Debelack to the position of area manager of its Southeast Wisconsin region.

Debelack, who has more than 30 years of experience in the financial industry, will now be responsible for growing Waterstone’s presence and origination volume.

“I am pleased to be a part of an organization that has deep roots in Wisconsin, and I look forward to the opportunity to grow Waterstone Mortgage’s presence in not only the greater Milwaukee area, but across Southeast Wisconsin as well,” Debelack said.

Prior to joining Waterstone, Debelack served as a senior loan officer at Bell Bank Mortgage. Notably, he also held a leadership position at Assured Mortgage.

“We are excited to welcome Eric to our organization,” Waterstone Mortgage SVP – National Sales Manager Kevin Allen said. “His knowledge of the local market, as well as his impressive experience in the mortgage lending industry, make him the perfect fit to lead our Pewaukee team.”

Need help getting hired or looking to hire? HousingWire wants to help. Our new service, HousingJobs, lists the latest gigs in the housing industry for loan officers, underwriters, processors, loan servicers, and tech and marketing pros.