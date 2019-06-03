Theresa Hatton, the former director of professional development and industry relations for New York's Hudson Gateway Association of Realtors, started on Monday as the CEO of the Massachusetts Association of Realtors. MAR conducted a five-and-a-half-month nationwide search to fill its leadership role.

Hatton replaces Robert Authier, who left MAR in November after 23 years at the association.

“This is an exciting day for both the membership and the professional staff of the Massachusetts Association of Realtors,” said Anne Meczywor, 2019 president of the 25,000-member MAR. “Through multiple rounds of interviews, Theresa proved to be the most outstanding candidate out of a group of outstanding candidates.”

Hatton will work with the state’s 13 local Realtor groups, manage the association’s finances in conjunction with MAR’s treasurer, act as an MAR spokesperson, supervise MAR's staff, and serve on MAR’s Executive Committee and New England Realtors Committee, the group said in a statement.

“MAR is one of the top state Realtor associations in the country and I look forward to working with its volunteer leaders and professional staff to not only maintain its excellence, but also push it higher,” Hatton said in the statement.

Hatton previously was the CEO of the Greenwich Association of Realtors and the Williamson County Association of Realtors.